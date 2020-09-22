Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0091 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $272,050.93 and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00650642 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.70 or 0.11388275 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.