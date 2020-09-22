MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,084.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $104,084.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00228194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00083640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.01479761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00182472 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

