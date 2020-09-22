Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%. Research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

