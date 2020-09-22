Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.18. 312,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,968,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

