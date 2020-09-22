Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRCY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.11.

MRCY opened at $76.20 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $938,043.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,946 shares of company stock worth $10,025,125 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,985,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 295,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,671,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,427,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,154,000 after purchasing an additional 126,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

