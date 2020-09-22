Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,832.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

