Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $138.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Meritage Homes traded as high as $107.58 and last traded at $107.10, with a volume of 11526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.73.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $998,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

