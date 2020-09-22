Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) to report sales of $100.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $187.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $537.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $612.63 million, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $634.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MESA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 4,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,174. The company has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

