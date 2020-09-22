Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $133,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,794. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $4,818,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 11,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $661.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.