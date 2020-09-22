Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $661.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 13,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $280,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,599 shares of company stock worth $2,034,794 in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

