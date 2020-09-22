Metadium (META) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $847,910.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Bytex. Metadium has a market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $847,910.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.01491654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182577 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

