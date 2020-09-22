Metal Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Metal has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $2.06 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.79 or 0.04409158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00027728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034301 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.