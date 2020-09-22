MetaMorph Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $312,616.68 and approximately $77,631.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.77 or 0.04410699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

