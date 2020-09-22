Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 42,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

