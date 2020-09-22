Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

MEI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

MEI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 2,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

