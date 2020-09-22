Metlife’s (MET) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. Metlife has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other Metlife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Metlife by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 557,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Metlife by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,105,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 62,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 140,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.