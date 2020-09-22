Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.84

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.84 and last traded at C$61.82, with a volume of 161143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Metro alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$59.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. Analysts expect that Metro, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.