MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MetroCity Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

Shares of MCBS opened at $12.54 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $321.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 92,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.