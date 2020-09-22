Metronome Market Capitalization Tops $7.41 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006436 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.43. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $253,693.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00229220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00083056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.01491654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00182577 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,362,273 coins and its circulating supply is 10,933,174 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

