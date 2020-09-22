Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 8.6%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.73. 6,809,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 4,931,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Michaels Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 566,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 225,062 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

