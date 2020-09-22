Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 412,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

