Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $225.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,290,770. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.