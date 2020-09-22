MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MOFG stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $283.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 99.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

