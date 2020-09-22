MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $35.10 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00032089 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and approximately $469,590.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00651529 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.75 or 0.14878644 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,639,972 coins and its circulating supply is 10,408,709 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

