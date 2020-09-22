MINDOL (MIN) Price Tops $1.06

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market cap of $181.38 million and $49,568.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00649848 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.57 or 0.14997336 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000791 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

