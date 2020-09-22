Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) Shares Up 2.4%

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$7.97. 73,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average session volume of 9,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.93.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.31 million during the quarter.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Company Profile (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

