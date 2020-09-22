MintCoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $6.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00040640 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1,053% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.