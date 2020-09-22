Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0042

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and approximately $16,094.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00230748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.01403282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,899,363,730 coins and its circulating supply is 2,694,154,163 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

