Mirai Price Reaches $0.0018 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $6,247.15 and $274.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirai has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00448663 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021203 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012226 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009993 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001651 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

