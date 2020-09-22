Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,756,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

