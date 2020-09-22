Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Tops $69.21 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $132.60 or 0.01262310 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and approximately $986,056.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.