Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,574,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,128.00.

MRNA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.72. 6,269,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,807. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,886,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 256,011 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.