Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Stephens

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:MOH traded down $6.38 on Tuesday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,637. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $198.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.21.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,234,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 203,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after purchasing an additional 200,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.