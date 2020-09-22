Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Shares of MNTA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 209,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,085. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,323.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,172.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,640 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,733,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

