Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.45

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 267890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

MNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $94,323.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,323.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,649,640 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

