MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 5.8% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $6,925.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025173 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003539 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003681 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 201,458,544 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

