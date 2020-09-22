Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches Market Cap of $93,832.03

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $93,832.03 and approximately $57.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,163,416 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

