Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has decreased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 172,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

