Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) versus Simlatus (NYSE:SIML) Head to Head Analysis

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Simlatus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.34 $868.00 million $7.44 20.83 Simlatus $120,000.00 6.87 -$52.41 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions and Simlatus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 4 11 0 2.63 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $141.69, suggesting a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Simlatus.

Risk and Volatility

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 11.03% -145.69% 12.15% Simlatus N/A N/A -74,389.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Simlatus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Simlatus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Simlatus Company Profile

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

