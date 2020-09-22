Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 537,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 35,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

