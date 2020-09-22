Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 94,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

