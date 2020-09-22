MVL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $260,962.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, MVL has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX. MVL has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $260,962.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043658 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.77 or 0.04410699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009554 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,356,594,319 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

