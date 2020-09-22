Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.70.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.20. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $137.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $35,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.