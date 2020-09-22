NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Announces Earnings Results

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of NAH stock traded up GBX 6.65 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 46.40 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.95. The company has a market cap of $21.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. NAHL Group has a one year low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 126.56 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of NAHL Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

