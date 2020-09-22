Nano Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Nano has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $101.72 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00007266 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, Bitinka, OKEx, HitBTC, Nanex, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinFalcon and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

