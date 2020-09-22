Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NNOX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Shares of NNOX stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 610,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,365. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $66.67.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.