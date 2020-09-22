NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $122,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,830 shares of company stock worth $4,300,817. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.