NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.92

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.86, with a volume of 7633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,830 shares of company stock worth $4,300,817. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

