Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nantkwest in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Shares of NK stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Nantkwest has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nantkwest news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 3,710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $44,965,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,750,750 shares in the company, valued at $287,859,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,018,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,211,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,871,023.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,579. Company insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nantkwest by 22.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $614,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.