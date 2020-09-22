National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGHC. William Blair cut shares of National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.53%. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National General will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National General by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 549,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National General by 10.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 542,662 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in National General by 34.9% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 478,545 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in National General by 4,315.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 340,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in National General during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

